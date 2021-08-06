Google Pixel 5a Launch Date, Price Leaked; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 5a has been rumored and speculated for a while now. The device was believed to be canceled after Google said in a report that Pixel 5a won't be launching. Now, Google has taken a U-turn on its earlier statement, confirming that the Pixel 5a will indeed arrive 'later this year'. Moreover, a tipster further suggests Google Pixel 5a would arrive on August 26.

Google Pixel 5a Release Date, Price Revealed

Pixel fans were made to believe that the Google Pixel 5a wouldn't see the light of the day, despite several rumors saying otherwise. Now, Google has confirmed that the mid-range smartphone would be arriving soon. Now, tipster Jon Prosser says Google Pixel 5a would be arriving on August 26 and would be priced at USD 450 (around Rs. 33,339).

Google Pixel 5a Launch Date In India

That said, the report further says the Google Pixel 5a would be arriving only in two markets, the USA and Japan. "As mentioned by Google themselves, the device is set to launch in only two markets - The United States, and Japan," the report says. That's a pity because the upcoming Google Pixel 5a will allegedly pack several premium features and comes with an attractive price tag.

That said, both the USA and Japanese markets are in demand for mid-range smartphones. Google seems to be tapping into this demand with the Google Pixel 5a. A bigger display, 5G support, and an upgraded camera setup are key features that Google is targeting for mid-range smartphone buyers.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: What To Expect?

Google has reportedly upped the specs on the upcoming Pixel 5a when compared with its predecessor, the Pixel 4a. Allegedly, the upcoming mid-ranger will sport a 6.4-inch display with IP67 protection against dust and water. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB RAM will power the smartphone.

Rumors also suggest the Google Pixel 5a will launch only in the Mostly Black color variant. Also, there will be an upgraded camera setup on the upcoming smartphone. However, the precise details of the camera are still under wraps. Also, Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be arriving shortly with the custom-made Tensor chipset.

