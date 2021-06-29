ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 5a Launch Could Happen In August; Here’s Why It’s Not Coming To India

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 5a was earlier said to be cancelled due to the chip shortage; however, Google had confirmed that the phone will be available later this year. Then, the phone was also rumored to launch this month. Now, the latest report by Bloomberg reveals that the upcoming Google Pixel 5a will launch in August which is the similar timeline to the Pixel 4a.

     

    Google Pixel 5a Launch Could Happen In August

    To recall, the Pixel 4a was launched on August 3, 2020. So, we expect the successor could follow the same timeline. However, we will have to wait for the official launch date.

    Google Pixel 5a: What We Know So Far

    The upcoming smartphone is said to offer the same design language as the existing Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 models. Besides, the Google Pixel 5a is also expected to borrow the same SD765G chipset from its predecessor. The phone is also rumored to sport a 6.2-inch OLED flat screen with an FHD+ resolution and narrow bezels.

    However, the Google Pixel 5a is rumored to offer upgraded camera features over the Pixel 4a. The phone could ship with a dual-camera setup at the rear panel along with a PDAF sensor. Upfront, it will feature a single camera placed into a punch-hole cutout.

    Other aspects are expected to include Android 12 OS, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Moreover, the phone is believed to support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

    Google Pixel 5a Is Not Coming To India

    As far as the India launch is concerned, the Pixel 5a is unlikely to arrive in the country due to the chip shortage. Google has already confirmed the phone will be available in limited markets like the US and Japan.

    Looking at the leaked features, the phone is expected to get a similar or slightly higher price than the Pixel 4a. As there aren't too many upgrades on the Pixel 5a over its predecessor. The Pixel 4a is selling in India at Rs. 31,999. Considering this, the Pixel 5a is likely to arrive under Rs. 35,000. However, it is better to take this pinch of salt until the official info comes out.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 14:28 [IST]
