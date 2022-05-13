Google Pixel 6 Now Available For Just Rs. 48,500 In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

Although the Google Pixel 6 was never officially launched in India, the smartphone has been available on platforms like Amazon since its debut in the international market. Third-party resellers imported these devices and sold them at a premium price, and the hike in the price of the Pixel 6 never seem to bother the enthusiasts.

Google recently announced that the Pixel 6a, an affordable version of the Pixel 6 will be coming to India. The sellers have reduced the price of the Google Pixel 6 on platforms like Amazon, and the device is now available for just Rs. 48,500, which makes it an excellent deal for those, who want the latest Google smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 For Rs. 48,500: Worth It?

This has been the lowest ever listed price for the Google Pixel 6 on Amazon India. Considering the Google Pixel 6 is powered by the in-house tensor processor, the smartphone does look like a great deal for the asking price. The Pixel 6 is a lot better than the upcoming Pixel 6a, which is also expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India, considering the international price of $449.

Two compelling reasons to buy the Pixel 6 over other smartphones in India are the camera performance and software experience. Google has been churning out some of the best smartphones for photography, and the Pixel 6 is no different. On top of that, the smartphone also comes with the latest Android version with guaranteed software support for at least three more years.

Pixel 6 will be one of the first smartphones to receive an Android 13 stable update, and it will also be one of the first smartphones to get Android 14 and Android 15 software updates in the coming years. For the asking price of Rs. 48,500, the Google Pixel 6 does sound like a worthy smartphone.

However, there is one strong reason why you should not buy the Rs. Google Pixel 6, and it is after-sale support. As the Google Pixel 6 was never officially launched in India, you won't be able to get it repaired or even replace the device if something goes bad. As the device is being sold by a third party, there won't be any guarantee or warranty associated with the Google Pixel 6 in India.

