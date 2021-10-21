Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Not Launching In India; Here’s Why News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google recently introduced the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro with the in-house Tensor chip. The phones are confirmed to be available in select markets such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, and others. However, the company has not included India in the list of countries that get the Pixel 6 series. Now, the latest development has also confirmed that Google is not launching both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro devices in the country.

Why Is Google Not Launching Pixel 6 In India?

The new development comes to the light via Gadgets 360; a Google spokesperson told the publication that both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are not launching in India because of so many factors.

He said, "Due to a variety of factors including global demand supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all markets. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to more countries in the future."

Not only the Google Pixel 6 series, Google has also not launched smartphones like the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5 in India. Some market experts believe that Google does not consider India as a priority market when it comes to flagship Pixel phones which might be a reason behind the not bringing Pixel 6 series to the Indian market.

According to Navkendar Singh, the Research Director at market intelligence firm IDC India, ''the Indian market is structured very differently than any other market of its size, with over 90 percent of the (smartphone) market being below Rs. 20,000. The Pixel lineup has been priced much above this with minimal marketing intervention in a market where China-based brands are known for high-decibel marketing and distribution campaigns."

Google Pixel 6 Series Features & Price

The Google Pixel 6 is priced at USD 599 (around Rs. 44,973), while the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at USD 899 (around Rs. 67,500). The Google Pixel 6 is priced at USD 599 (around Rs. 44,973), while the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at USD 899 (around Rs. 67,500).

Features of these smartphones include Android 12 OS, the Tensor processor, and upgraded camera feature making them powerful flagship devices that can beat other flagship devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India