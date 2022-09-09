Should You Google Pixel 6a For Rs. 34,999 Via Amazon? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google chose Flipkart as Pixel 6a's delivery partner in India. Now, the smartphone is available at a much lesser price of Rs. 34,999 on the e-commerce portal Amazon. While the Rs. 9,000 cheaper price tag on Amazon may seem like a sweet deal to many, there is a catch -- the retailer sells only imported units of Pixel 6a and these are not covered by warranty in India.

Should You Buy Pixel 6a From Amazon?

The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India after the company skipped the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 series smartphones in India for two years. At the time of its launch, the Pixel 6a was priced at Rs. 43,999 and was available with a discount of Rs. 4,000, which took its effective price down to Rs. 39,999.

The price of the smartphone on Flipkart is Rs. 43,999 currently. But there is a discount of Rs. 9,000 on the imported variant of the Pixel 6a via Amazon and you can buy it for Rs. 34,999. Notably, if you choose Flipkart, then you will get a one-year warranty. That said, it is recommended that you choose to buy a smartphone or any other product with a warranty as you will not be able to get any help when there is any issue with the device.

Is It Worth Buying Pixel 6a?

Launched for Rs. 43,999, the Google Pixel 6a failed to impress Pixel fans as it did not carry an aggressive price tag. It did not manage to impress buyers while the Nothing Phone (1) and Realme GT Neo 3 garnered the attention of buyers.

If you consider buying the Pixel 6a despite being overpriced, then you will get the powerful Tensor chipset, a dual-camera setup at the rear, and the latest Android 13 OS. Being a Google phone, it will get at least three years of major Android OS updates. However, you will not get the feel of using a premium or high-end smartphone as it misses out on a high refresh rate and comes with a plastic build.

