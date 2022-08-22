Imported Google Pixel 6a On Amazon Is Cheaper Than The One On Flipkart News oi-Vivek

Flipkart has been the go-to e-commerce partner for Google for some time now, and even the Pixel 6a was made available only on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 6a was recently launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 43,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

What if I told you that you can buy the Google Pixel 6a in India for a much cheaper price on Amazon? You can now buy the Pixel 6a on Amazon for just Rs. 37,710, which is over Rs. 5,000 less than the officially listed price.

Should You Buy Google Pixel 6a On Amazon?

Several third-party sellers have now listed the Google Pixel 6a for around Rs. 37,000/38,000 on Amazon, making it a more appealing offering. However, one has to be a bit careful while buying the Pixel 6a from Amazon, as Google might not offer any sort of warranty on imported units of the Google Pixel 6a.

Although you could get the Google Pixel 6a for a slightly cheaper price, getting from Amazon also involves other risks, and the seller could also cheat and ship a used or even refurbished unit of the Pixel 6a. However, if you are ready to take these risks, then getting the Pixel 6a from Amazon seems like a much better deal than buying it from Flipkart.

Is Pixel 6a Worth The Money?

While the phone might seem a bit overpriced, it does offer the most powerful chipset from Google and a dual-camera setup, making it one of the best point-shoot-camera on a smartphone for under Rs. 40,000. The device also runs on Android 13 OS and it is expected to receive at least three more major Android OS updates.

Despite the slightly higher price tag, the Pixel 6a does not feel like a premium or high-end smartphone as it comes with a 60Hz display and a plastic body. If one can overlook these two things, then the Pixel 6a is a fantastic smartphone with stock Android UI that will stay relevant for a few more years.

Best Mobiles in India