Google Pixel 6a Put Through Stringent Test: Will It Survive The Beating?

Google Pixel 6a has finally paved its way to various markets, including the sub-continent shores. Just days after the device became available, users reported a few issues with the smartphone and its software. Following these issues, it is the durability of the Pixel 6a that has been questioned. Now, the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has put the device through stringent tests to see its limits.

Google Pixel 6a Durability Test

Zack Nelson of the popular YouTube channel that checks the durability of smartphones recently tested the Google Pixel 6a. It was subject to the same tests that other smartphones go through such as scratch, flame, and bend tests. Though it is a mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6a delivered acceptable results that make it on par with its bigger sibling - the Pixel 6 Pro that already went through the wringer by the YouTuber.

Pixel 6a Test Results

In the video posted by the YouTube channel, the Pixel 6a's 6.1-inch OLED display protected by the Gorilla Glass 3 coating was put through the scratch test. The display started showing signs of significant scratches at level 6 of the scale. These marks are more noticeable at level 7. Zack also used a razor blade on the frame revealing all four sides of the Pixel 6a that are made from solid metal. It appears to be a step up from the Pixel 6 Pro, which features plastic at the top and metal on the other three sides.

Moving on to the rear, the Pixel 6a shows a glass-like finish and it appears to be completely plastic. The camera module is made from plastic and the cameras are protected by a layer of glass.

In the flame test, the phone was put under a lighter flame and it started showing signs of damage. He took the razor blade to the display area above the fingerprint sensor and it seemed to work as intended despite the scratches on the display.

Lastly, in the infamous bend test, the smartphone was subjected to pressure from the front and it resisted the pressure of bending to a great extent. Flipping to the rear, the smartphone lost its shape and the screen popped out of the frame slightly. Good thing is that the phone regained its shape and the screen locked back into its housing seamlessly. At the end of the video, the Google Pixel 6a managed to survive through the infamous durability test.

