Google Pixel 6a Launch Scheduled For July 28th; Google Tensor Chipset, 4,500 mAh Battery Tipped

Google's Pixel 6a smartphone was rumored to be hitting out in March of this year. The device is expected to be released in a few months, according to reports. On Twitter, tipster Jon Prosser stated that Google had pushed back the launch date of the Pixel 6a, claiming that it will now be available on July 28.

Google Pixel Launch Timeline

According to the aforementioned source, Google could announce the device's launch at its next Google I/O event, which starts on May 11. At the same event, Google could also hint the introduction of its first Pixel watch. According to the source, the smartwatch will be released in October alongside the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones.

It's still uncertain whether Google will deliver the Pixel 6a to India. The firm skipped the Pixel 5a smartphone for India, which was released in the global market in 2021. The Pixel 4a was the last phone in the Pixel A series to be released in India. The Pixel 7 series' chances are minimal, assuming that Google hasn't released a flagship Pixel phone in quite some time.

The Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 6 were not released in India. The Pixel 7 is likely to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. However, there's a chance people will get to try out the Pixel 6a, since leaks say Google won't entirely abandon the Indian smartphone market, and this Pixel A series handset could arrive later this year.

As of now, not much is been known of the Pixel Watch, aside from the way that it can have a round dial. It is as of now obscure whether Google will bring its Pixel Watch also to India.

Google Pixel 6a- Expected Specifications

The design of the upcoming Pixel 6a smartphone is expected to be similar to that of the flagship Pixel 6 series. It's expected to have a glass back and a flat display with a punch-hole design. It's unclear whether Google will abolish or keep the 3.5mm headphone jack for this phone.

The Pixel 5a featured an audio jack, so it's possible that the next one will as well. According to rumors, the Pixel 6a will be released in July using the same tensor technology that powers the Pixel 6 devices. It'll have a standard 6.2-inch OLED display with Full HD+ quality, according to reports. For smoother transitions, the panel might support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will most likely come pre-installed with Android 12.

It's rumored to have a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 12.2MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. A front-facing 8MPcamera could be used for selfies. A 4,500 mAh battery is anticipated to be added by Google. More than 20W rapid charging is expected to be supported.

Google Pixel 6a- Expected Price

In terms of pricing, its predecessor, the Google Pixel 4a, was launched in India for Rs. 31,999 and is now available for Rs. 27,999. The Google Pixel 6a is estimated to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India. There are currently a few options in this pricing range, including the OnePlus 9RT.

