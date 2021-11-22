Google Pixel 6a To Feature Pixel 6-Inspired Camera Module; Full-Design, Features Tipped Via Renders News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google announced the flagship Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro with in-house Tensor SoC last month. However, these smartphones are not coming to the country. Last month, a report revealed the reasons behind not bringing the Pixel 6 series to India. Now, it seems Google is planning to launch the successor of the Pixel 5a dubbed as the Pixel 6a. The renders of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed via fresh info.

Google Pixel 6a Design Tipped Via Renders

91mobiles has exclusively (courtesy OnLeaks) brought renders of the Google Pixel 6a. Going by the renders, the upcoming smartphone has a similar design as the Google Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6a will come with a glass back and dual-tone finish and there will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the rear, the phone is seen with a similar camera module as the Pixel 6. The camera module will also include two cameras along with a single LED flash. The power button and volume rockers are spotted on the right edge, while a USB Type-C port along with two grilles are seen at the bottom. The SIM card tray will be on the left side of the device.

Google Pixel 6a Expected Features

The report is mentioned the smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch flat OLED display. Other features are still unknown. However, the report suggests the Pixel 6a could offer upgraded features compared to the predecessor. To recall, the Google Pixel 5a was announced with the Snapdragon 765G. We expect Google might use the latest Tensor chip or another SoC from Qualcomm.

Further, the Pixel 5a has dual-rear cameras including a 12.2MP lens and a 16MP camera. However, the Pixel 6a is tipped to feature a similar camera module as the Pixel 6 series. Considering this we expect the phone might launch with a 50MP camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens that is used on the Pixel 6. The main sensor offers 150 percent more light than the previous-generation Pixel smartphones.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel 6a is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. On the software front, the phone is believed to run Android 12 OS which comes with privacy and security upgrades. Besides, the next-gen Pixel 6a is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate, while the predecessor was announced with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As far as price is concerned, there is no clue regarding the pricing. To recall, the Pixel 5a comes with a price tag of $449 (around Rs. 33,000). It remains to be seen whether the upcoming device will cost similar or higher than the precursor.

Google Pixel 6a: Launching In India?

As of now, we cannot say anything regarding the India launch. Google has not launched the Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5a 5G in the country. So, it remains to be seen whether the next-gen Pixel 6a will arrive or not.

Previously, some market experts revealed that Google does not consider India as a priority market when it comes to flagship Pixel phones which are one of the reasons for not bringing premium-end phones.

