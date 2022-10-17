Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Lose 32-Bit Application Support: End of an Era? News oi -Vivek

HTC Dream, the very first Android smartphone was based on a 32-bit processor which only supported 32-bit apps and games. As time progressed, we started seeing phones with 64-bit processors that only supported 32-bit apps. In the last few years, almost all Android smartphones have used 64-bit processors with support for both 32-bit and 64-bit apps and games. But, the Google Pixel 7 series might be changing the trend.

According to reports, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro only support 64-bit apps. While this might not be an issue for most users, it is definitely going to hurt a few enthusiasts.

Most Users Are Safe

If you are planning to download a new app on your Pixel 7 series of smartphones from the Google Play Store, there is absolutely no reason to worry about it. In fact, almost all modern apps and games are built on 64-bit architecture.

Tensor G2 Is Capable Of Running 32-bit Apps

It is interesting to note that the ARM CPU cores on the Tensor G2 are fully capable of running 32-bit Android apps. However, according to Mishaal Rahman, Editor, Esper, Google has disabled the same on the software level, hence the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro won't be able to run 32-bit apps such as the original Flappy Bird.

As of now, this software lock is limited to the Pixel 7 series as we were able to install Flappy Bird, a 32-bit game on the Google Pixel 6a running on the latest Android 13 OS.

Is Google Ahead Of Curve?

ARM's latest CPU core architecture -- Cortex A715 and the Cortex X3 does not support 32-bit apps natively. Hence the upcoming smartphones featuring processors such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be devoid of 32-bit app support on a hardware level.

It looks like Google just wants to ensure all the latest features and technologies ahead of the competition. Google which currently owns Android could completely disable the installation of 32-bit Android apps natively on Android 14 OS.

Have you been using any of the older 32-bit apps or games on your Android smartphone? If so, then it is best to stick to your current smartphone and not upgrade to the Pixel 7 series. Do note that, all the apps that are currently listed on Google Play Store are 64-bit apps and the search giant stopped offering 32-bit apps back in 2021.

