Made By Google Event Live Updates: Google Pixel 7 Series, Google Watch, More News

Google is all set to take the stage and expand its product offering with the new range of Pixel smartphones. The Made by Google event will kickstart a few hours from now, revealing the new products. So far, the leaks and rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the new Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Watch.

But the event will put all rumors and speculations to rest and reveal its complete specifications, pricing, and availability. For instance, the new Google Pixel 7 series is tipped to draw power from the next-gen Tensor G2 processor. Google is also said to have improved the camera capabilities of the new smartphone range.

Where to Watch the Made by Google Event?

The Google event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM ET (around 7:30 PM Indian time). The event will be live streamed on YouTube and regular updates will be provided on the official blog site. Interested viewers can watch the Made by Google event via the embedded link below.

Made by Google Event Live Updates

You can follow the Google event's live updates below

Auto Refresh Feeds The Made by Google event has concluded. The brand has launched the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Tablet. All the new devices can be seamlessly connected for a smooth ecosystem experience. The Google Pixel ecosystem is finally coming together. The new Pixel products can be interlinked for a seamless and a connected experience. The brand has created a unique, connected, and seamless ecosystem with all Pixel devices, including the new smartwatch and tab. The Google Pixel Tablet is coming in 2023. The brand will provide more details of the new device before it becomes available next year. Google Pixel Tablet launched with Tensor G2 processor with advanced features for video calling. Google says the new tablet is built for your home and handy too. It comes with a unique charging speaker dock that doubles as a charger, allowing users to simply dock it for an enhanced audio experience. The Google Pixel Watch is available in two variants. The smartwatch with only Bluetooth support is priced at USD 349 (around Rs. 28,645). The Google Pixel Watch with LTE support is priced at USD 399(roughly Rs. 32,760). The Google Pixel Watch buyers will get six months of Fitbit Premium subscription for free. It gives them access to more than 100 sports modes, improved sleep tracking, and other premium features. Google Pixel Watch announced with advanced features and a partnership with Fitbit. The new smartwatch offers more accurate heart rate tracking. It also comes with an ECG app and an SOS service. Google Pixel 7 starts from USD 599 (around Rs. 49,999) and the Pixel 7 Pro starts from USD 899 (around Rs. 73,899). Both phones will begin shipping from next week. Google has also improved the zoom capability of the Pixel 7 cameras. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with the highest zoom range from Google with Super Res Zoom, which gives users 2x, 5x, and 10x zoom images. Google has also brought in Zoom Stablization for improved zoomed-in photos - all the way up to 30x. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 cameras also offer enhanced video recording support. Improved auto focus, speech enhancement, and more make video shooting even better on the new Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 camera can also remove blurry images by merging shots from ultra-wide and main camera to create sharp photos. Google has also announced Photo Unblur feature that uses ML of the Tensor G2 SoC. It can redefine older photos, remove the blurs, and create sharper images. Google Pixel 7 series comes with improved computational photography, which includes inclusivity that enhances real-tone for people of color. The new phones also come with Guided Frame that helps people to take the best selfie, especially for those with low visibility or blind. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched with upgraded cameras, silky designs, and an advanced processor with the Tensor G2 SoC. The Google Pixel 7 Pro offers Face Unlock support, triple-camera setup, and a larger display than the vanilla variant. Google Pixel phones to get five years of security updates. The phones will also get Pixel Feature Drops, which the brand claims will imrpove and make your smartphone experience even better over time. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro announced with advanced Titan G2 chipset with dedicated privacy and security features. Both phones will be the first phones to get VPN services without extra charges. Google is also enhancing security with dedicated and easy steps to protect you. Google proudly announces that all Pixel products announced today are made with recycled materials to create sustainable technology. Google Pixel Watch can be made uniquely yours with different bands, personalised watch faces, and much more. The smartwatch is also available in a mettalic strap, giving users many options to choose from. The Google Pixel Watch was just announced with a comfortable design, unique materials, and personalised finishes. The Google Tensor G2 chipset is announced with next-gen on-device upgrades. Rick Osterloh has taken the stage to announce the new products from Google. The Made by Google event has just begun. The Google event will kickstart in a few hours.

