Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Case Renders Shed Light On Design
Google is expected to take the wraps off the Pixel 7 series smartphones sometime in the second half of this year. Already, we have been coming across numerous leaks and reports revealing what we can expect from the upcoming smartphones. Now, the leaked case renders of the alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro have thrown light on what we can expect in terms of its design.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Renders Leak
As per a report by TechGoing, the leaked renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google show that the device is likely to bring a redesigned camera module. While the announcement of the device is awaited, the back case of the leaked renders seems to match the CAD renders of the smartphone leaked earlier.
Furthermore, the renders are almost identical to those of the Pixel 6 Pro that was launched last year. It appears to flaunt slim bezels and a horizontal bar at the rear to provide room for the camera sensors and LED flash unit. The newly leaked case shows a similar design. However, there are increased chances for the next-gen Google Pixel smartphone to not make its way into the Indian market just like the Pixel 6.
When it comes to the leaked back case of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the device appears to have a familiar front and rear design. The power and volume rocker are at the right and the bottom houses a USB Type-C port and speaker grills. The overall design appears to have narrow bezels and slightly curved edges.
The horizontal module at the back appears to flaunt two regular-sized lenses within a single housing and another lens that is separate. There is an LED flash and a secondary microphone for noise cancellation. It also seems to have a premium build quality as its predecessor.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Rumored Specs
As per reports, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to arrive with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved OLED LTPO QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to get the power from the second-generation Google Tensor chipset and teamed up with a maximum of 512GB of internal storage. The other aspects expected from the upcoming smartphone include up to 12GB of RAM and Android 13 out-of-the-box.
Furthermore, recent speculations have pointed out that the Google Pixel 7 series is expected to arrive in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta SeaFoam, and Cloudy White colors. The camera and battery specs of these smartphones are yet to be revealed.
