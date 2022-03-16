Just In
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Screen Sizes, Design Tipped
Google's existing flagship smartphones are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that were unveiled back toward the end of 2021. Now, as are nearing the end of the first quarter of this year, rumors regarding the next-generation Pixel smartphones have surfaced online. Well, the talk is about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Notably, the Google Pixel 6 series smartphones were the first ones to come with the company's in-house Tensor processor. Now, it looks like the company is eying to launch the successors of these models with the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
As per the fresh leak from a well-known tipster Ross Young, the display sizes of the upcoming smartphones over the Pixel 6 models have been tipped. Also, the panel shipment timeline has also been hinted. Notably, the second-generation Tensor chipset is likely to be used by these phones and this could deliver performance as well as GPU improvements.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leak
Going by the leak, the Google Pixel 7 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, which is smaller than the 6.43-inch on the Pixel 6. However, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to feature the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 6 Pro alongside support for 120Hz LTPO display.
Having said that, it is speculated that the standard Google Pixel 7 could feature a non-LTPO display with 90Hz refresh rate. As the smartphone is expected to come with a relatively smaller display than its predecessor, we can expect it to have a slightly smaller battery as well.
Furthermore, the tipster goes on to state that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro displays could be ready a month earlier in May. Notably, this hints at the chances for the launch of these smartphones to also be preponed by a month, which falls sometime in early September. For those who are unaware, the Pixel 6 series went official in October last year.
In terms of design, the Google Pixel 7 series is likely to use the same design as its prequel. There could be minor changes in the camera module. Apart from that, these smartphones are speculated to feature a dual-tone design that will be similar to its predecessors.
The Pixel 7 series camera sensors are said to be mounted within the large rectangular strip at the back. It is said to include a primary sensor and an ultra-wide secondary sensor that will be included in a single section. The telephoto sensors are likely to have a separate space. Word is that the second generation Tensor chipset will have Samsung's 5300 Exynos Modem.
