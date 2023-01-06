Google Pixel 7a Design, Specs, And India Launch Date Leaked: 90Hz Display Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Google Pixel 7a has once again surfaced online. The design and display specifications of the smartphone from Google with pure Android experience were leaked recently. Now the RAM, storage details, and India launch have been tipped. The Pixel 7a will succeed the Pixel 6a. Let's look at all the available information about the Google Pixel 7a, which should launch this year.

Google Pixel 7a Launch In India Confirmed?

Google should announce the Pixel 7a, an upper mid-range Android smartphone soon. The phone's availability in India has been allegedly confirmed on Twitter. The exact Google Pixel 7a launch date is still unknown. However, Google could launch the smartphone globally in May during its annual I/O event. The search giant launched the Pixel 6a last year at the same event.

Pixel 7a 🇮🇳 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 4, 2023

It is not clear when Google will release the Pixel 7a in India. However, the company could offer the mid-range Android smartphone in several regions, including India. Needless to say, Google hasn't confirmed any details about the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a Expected Specifications, Features

A brief video leaked earlier this week claimed to show the camera module on the Google Pixel 7a, which looks similar to that on the Google Pixel 6a. The screen of the mystery Google-branded smartphone was surprisingly symmetrical and featured a punch hole in the middle, presumably for the front-facing camera.

The device's name mentioned on the settings page is Pixel 7a, but the language is Vietnamese. The video indicates users can set the refresh rate at 60Hz or 90Hz.

Recent leaks about the Google Pixel 7a claim the device will feature a Full HD+ OLED display from Samsung with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Google smartphone will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC along with a Qualcomm chip.

The Google Pixel 7a should ship with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device would run pure Android 13 out-of-the-box with the latest available security updates.

The leaked video reveals the Google smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, which is rumored to comprise a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. It appears the Google Pixel 7a will have the ability to hold two SIM cards, and both will be able to latch onto 5G networks simultaneously.

