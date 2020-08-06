Just In
Google Pixel Foldable Phone Confirmed Via Leaked Document; How Different Will It Be?
Foldable phones are going to get a new manufacturer, a leaked document suggests. Google is prepping up to venture into foldable smartphones after Samsung, Motorola, and others. A leaked internal document suggests that Google has scheduled the launch of a foldable phone for Q4 2021. The new device is codenamed 'Passport'.
Google Pixel Foldable Phone In Development
A report from 9to5Google notes that the document explicitly referred to the Passport being foldable. Plus, the new device was listed alongside all the Google Pixel devices, dating back to the 2017 Pixel 2.
Going further into the details, the document also mentioned the "lower end mid-year device" for the Pixel 5A with a "Q2 2021" release date. There were two other devices codenamed "Raven" and "Oriole" for the "Q4 2021 launch, which could be the Pixel 6 models.
Adding to the list of new Pixel devices, the Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5 models will be launching pretty soon. These two models were pre-announced along with the Pixel 4A a few days ago. Officially, the Pixel 4A and the Pixel 5 are scheduled to debut sometime in the Fall season, but these could hit the market in October, the document suggests.
Google Pixel Foldable Phone: What To Expect
This isn't the first hint that we've got about the foldable Pixel phone, but sure is a solid one! Previously, Google confirmed that it was working on a prototype ahead of the I/O developer conference. At the same time, Google Pixel's development lead Mario Queiroz told reporters that the company has been working on this for a long time and there was no clear use case yet.
And now, the new document suggests that Google has surpassed the prototype stage and is gearing up for a launch. However, one of the major concerns is with developing Android for foldable phones. Looking back, Google announced native support for foldable devices in Android ahead of Samsung's unveiling of the original Galaxy Fold.
There's still a year-and-half to go for the launch of the new foldable Pixel. For all we know, the schedule can change. Nevertheless, it's now been confirmed that Google is indeed working on a new foldable phone.
