Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Images Reveal Design; Color Variants

Foldable phones have been in vogue for a while. The second-generation of these phones are now hitting the market. Samsung is set to launch the successor of its first foldable smartphone, dubbed as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has given us a glimpse of the internal screen of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Design Improvement

The leaked shot gives us a few details about the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The report comes from MySmartPrice, which shared the renders from the tipster, revealing the design and color variants of the new phone. As the successor to the first-gen of the Galaxy Fold, the new foldable smartphone has skipped the notch.

Instead, the South Korean company has embedded a punch-hole design, giving users a higher screen-to-body ratio. Another improvement in the design is the reduced bezels on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The report also suggests that the internal display measures 7.59-inch and features a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the exterior screen too has a punch-hole design, and measures 6.23-inch and supports a 60Hz refresh rate.

The report suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold will be available in two color variants, namely Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The Mystic Bronze color variant seems to be the new inclusion in the Samsung Galaxy series, likely to appear on the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy Buds Live as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Expected Specifications

The images of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 confirm a couple of specifications. The new foldable smartphone is seen to include a triple-camera module. Previous reports suggested it packed a 64MP primary shooter, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, Samsung is said to embed a 10MP shooter.

Other details include the Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage options. A 4,365 mAh dual-part battery with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support was spotted earlier.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is expected to debut at the Galaxy unpacked event scheduled on 5 August. Samsung is believed to have improved a lot of aspects, especially with the hinge mechanism. We'll know more as the phone debuts in a few days.

