Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Confirmed To Launch At Unpacked Event On August 5 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up for its August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy Note series. Earlier, some features of Galaxy Z Fold 2 came to the fore and it was said that the device would not be launched in the event due to software issues.

But now the company has given the confirmation about the launch via a posting a butterfly logo on its social media platform which is used for the Galaxy Fold series. It is learned that the launch will be held at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

Although the launch date was revealed in the post, no name was given. However, the company used the tag 'A new look unfolds', from which it has been confirmed that it is the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The logo has appeared in Mystic Bronze color.

The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event will be held at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast live on Samsung Global Newsroom and Samsung.com. At the event, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Tab S7.

Expected Specifications Of Galaxy Z Fold 2

The internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outdoor display is likely to sport a 6.23 inches Super AMOLED display. For security, the device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The battery of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in two parts with a rated capacity of 2,090 mAh, 2,275 mAh respectively. The total battery size will be 4,365 mAh. It is expected to offer 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging.

For imaging, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with a 10MP sensor for both sides. There will be a triple camera module at the back comprising of a 64MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and another 12MP lens.

Best Mobiles in India