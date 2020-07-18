Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Spotted In New Image; Could Feature ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Design

All this while, the name of the new truly wireless earbuds from the company was speculated as Samsung Galaxy Beans. Now, new images and videos posted Twitter user WalkingCat (h0x0d) confirm that it would debut as Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The images also reveal the design, color, and how the new wireless earbuds will look when donned.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features a bean-shaped design with hardly any ear tips. Yet, the images reveal how it snugs perfectly inside the ear. The video shared on Twitter reveals three color variants of the truly wireless earbuds, namely black, white, and ‘mystic bronze'.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ANC

That's not all, the video ends with a tag line that suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live packs active noise cancellation. The tag line reads: "Keep the noise out. Let the sound in." However, this is quite intriguing as the earbuds don't have silicone tips or an in-ear seal. It's surprising how Samsung achieved active noise cancellation, and whether ANC is really present.

The images also reveal numerous grills and microphones around the earbuds, which suggests a new kind of design for ANC. If not active noise cancellation, it's possible to feature ambient sound feature where users can activate it when they wish to hear what's happening around you.

Presently, both the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ have the ambient sound feature. So it may not be surprising if the upcoming truly wireless earbuds also have it. At the same time, the teasers indicate to expect something new. Is it a new technology by Samsung? It's hard to be sure at the moment. We'll know more as we head closer to the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for August 5.