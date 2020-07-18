Just In
- 48 min ago Realme To Make Big Announcement At IFA 2020, Confirms CEO
-
- 4 hrs ago Mystery Poco Smartphone Gets Certified; Could Be A Rebaged Redmi Note 9C
- 6 hrs ago Raksha Bandha Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands To Gift Ideas Under Rs. 5,000
- 13 hrs ago Realme X2 New Variant Announced In India: Price, Sale, And Specifications
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus: India records more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
- Movies Shekhar Kapur On R Balki's 'Find Me Better Actors Than Alia, Ranbir' Comment: Saw Kai Po Che Again
- Sports CSA backs Black Lives Matter movement: Reeza Hendricks to lead Kingfishers in 3TC
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Models Teased Ahead Of Launch
- Finance Maintaining Transparency And Retaining Homebuyer's Confidence Is Crucial
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Times The Actress Flaunted Black Outfits At Different Events
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Maharashtra In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Spotted In New Image; Could Feature ANC
Truly wireless earbuds are going to get a few upgrades, especially with the design. The latest company to enhance the truly wireless offering is Samsung. It's rumored that the South Korean company is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. We've spotted a new video ahead of the launch.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Design
All this while, the name of the new truly wireless earbuds from the company was speculated as Samsung Galaxy Beans. Now, new images and videos posted Twitter user WalkingCat (h0x0d) confirm that it would debut as Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The images also reveal the design, color, and how the new wireless earbuds will look when donned.
|
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features a bean-shaped design with hardly any ear tips. Yet, the images reveal how it snugs perfectly inside the ear. The video shared on Twitter reveals three color variants of the truly wireless earbuds, namely black, white, and ‘mystic bronze'.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ANC
That's not all, the video ends with a tag line that suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live packs active noise cancellation. The tag line reads: "Keep the noise out. Let the sound in." However, this is quite intriguing as the earbuds don't have silicone tips or an in-ear seal. It's surprising how Samsung achieved active noise cancellation, and whether ANC is really present.
The images also reveal numerous grills and microphones around the earbuds, which suggests a new kind of design for ANC. If not active noise cancellation, it's possible to feature ambient sound feature where users can activate it when they wish to hear what's happening around you.
Presently, both the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ have the ambient sound feature. So it may not be surprising if the upcoming truly wireless earbuds also have it. At the same time, the teasers indicate to expect something new. Is it a new technology by Samsung? It's hard to be sure at the moment. We'll know more as we head closer to the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for August 5.
-
74,999
-
49,880
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
12,880
-
8,999
-
9,721
-
10,499
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999