ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Set For August 5: What To Expect

    By
    |

    During the pandemic outbreak, all brands have opted online launch events to unveil their most explicit products of this year. Likewise, Samsung is also hosting the next big event online to take the wraps off its upcoming flagship models in the Galaxy Note20 series among others. Well, it has been officially confirmed that August 5, 2020 will be the date.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Set For August 5: What To Expect

     

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event

    Samsung has announced that the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will happen on August 5 to unveil the latest Galaxy devices. Given that it is an online event, everyone who is interested can take part in the same. And, the live streaming will be accessible via Samsung.com, Samsung Global Newsroom, and YouTube at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on August 5.

    Samsung has posted a teaser video confirming the event. And, this teaser shows an object like the S-Pen in Mystic Bronze color. Notably, we already saw the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is likely the most advanced offering in the lineup leak in Mystic Bronze variant.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: What To Expect

    Earlier this year, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 flagship series comprising the standard Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Alongside these, the company also took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable smartphone. Now, during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung is believed to take the wraps off the next-generation Note series devices.

     

    As per speculations, we can expect the Galaxy Fold 2, the next-generation foldable smartphone and the sequel to the previously launched foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold to see the light of the day. Besides this, the company is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series comprising the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Also, we can expect the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G too.

    Let alone smartphones, Samsung could take the wraps off products in other categories including the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event slated for early next month. We can expect further confirmation regarding what to expect to hit the web in the coming days.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 8:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X