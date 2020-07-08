Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Set For August 5: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

During the pandemic outbreak, all brands have opted online launch events to unveil their most explicit products of this year. Likewise, Samsung is also hosting the next big event online to take the wraps off its upcoming flagship models in the Galaxy Note20 series among others. Well, it has been officially confirmed that August 5, 2020 will be the date.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event

Samsung has announced that the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will happen on August 5 to unveil the latest Galaxy devices. Given that it is an online event, everyone who is interested can take part in the same. And, the live streaming will be accessible via Samsung.com, Samsung Global Newsroom, and YouTube at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on August 5.

Samsung has posted a teaser video confirming the event. And, this teaser shows an object like the S-Pen in Mystic Bronze color. Notably, we already saw the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is likely the most advanced offering in the lineup leak in Mystic Bronze variant.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: What To Expect

Earlier this year, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 flagship series comprising the standard Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Alongside these, the company also took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable smartphone. Now, during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung is believed to take the wraps off the next-generation Note series devices.

As per speculations, we can expect the Galaxy Fold 2, the next-generation foldable smartphone and the sequel to the previously launched foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold to see the light of the day. Besides this, the company is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series comprising the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Also, we can expect the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G too.

Let alone smartphones, Samsung could take the wraps off products in other categories including the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event slated for early next month. We can expect further confirmation regarding what to expect to hit the web in the coming days.

