Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus Gets FCC Certification; Snapdragon 865 SoC Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the next anticipated flagship smartphone series launch. The company is expected to announce this series on August 5 and will likely introduce three models including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Several leaks and rumors have given us an insight into the hardware of the upcoming devices. The Galaxy Note Plus has now bagged FCC certification which confirms the previously leaked features.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus Features Tipped Via FCC
The Galaxy Note 20 Plus has been spotted with the Samsung SM-N986U model number on the FCC database. The device is listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which corroborates with the previous leaks. It is worth mentioning that the device has been tipped to launch with this processor in the US and South Korea.
In the remaining markets, the company is expected to launch the device with the in-house Exynos 990 SoC processor. Additionally, the device will come with a Qualcomm X55 modem that will allow for 5G network support. The FCC listing also confirms the support for wireless charging and the S-Pen Stylus.
The Note 20 Plus has been a frequent visitor at the leaks factory. As per the leaks, the device will sport a 6.9-inch display that will offer a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. It will feature a punch-hole which will be positioned at the center-top as its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.
It has also been tipped that the Galaxy Note 20 series' display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaks have also suggested that there could be a triple-lens rear camera setup on one of the models with a 108MP primary sensor. There could be a 13MP telephoto sensor with 100x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor completing the setup.
The device will probably boot on Android 10 OS and will feature a custom One UI 2.0 user interface. The smartphone could use a 4,500 mAh battery unit accompanied by fast charging technology.
That's all about the hardware the leaks and rumors have suggested. Samsung is yet to start releasing teasers for its upcoming flagship series. And if the suggested launch date, i.e August 5, 2020, is true then some official details should arrive soon.
