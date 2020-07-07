Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Expected To Go For Sale Starting August 21 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is hosting an 'Unpacked' event on August 5 where the Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be announced. In addition to the Note 20 series, Samsung is also gearing up to announce the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone at the event.

Now it is said that after the announcement of the products, the Galaxy Note 20 series will go on sale on August 21. However, the company has not confirmed anything about this. Due to ongoing lockdowns, the event is expected to be an online event.

South Korea's ETNews has published the launch event and sale dates. The models are expected to be launched in South Korean as well as in other markets. Although the date has not been announced officially. However, the report further states that the 5G version of all models will be available only in South Korea. According to Tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 74,750) and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will carry a tag of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 91,197).

The Galaxy Note 20 series expected to offer three models - the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to feature a flat display, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra said to arrive with an S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Z Flip will offer a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display along with 1.05-inch AMOLED secondary display. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. For the software, the phone will ship with Android 10 and expected to offer in new Brown color option.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumored to feature a 7.7-inch display. It is expected to come with model number SM-F916 and it will be offered in Black and Brown color variants.

