Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Clears 3C Certification Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors are rife regarding the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 for quite some time. It looks like this foldable smartphone is all set to be unveiled as early as next month. While the launch of the upcoming smartphone is expected to happen on August 5 alongside the other flagship models including the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2 has allegedly cleared the 3C certification database.

The Chinese certification database has shed light on some of the key aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Going by the same spotted by ItHome, the smartphone is believed to come with 5G connectivity support and bundle a 25W charger within the box.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Leaked Specs

From the previous rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is believed to flaunt a large 7.7-inch display with a punch-hole cutout. Notably, the screen appears to be larger than that of the original Galaxy Fold, which will translate into a higher screen-to-ratio. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to flaunt a resolution of 2213 x 1689 pixels and an aspect ratio of 11.8:9 and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. It is believed to flaunt a 6.23-inch cover display along with narrower bezels and a resolution of 819 x 2267 pixels.

Moving on to its hardware aspects, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is touted to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It might feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, claim reports. The imaging aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 are believed to comprise a triple-camera system with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16GB secondary sensor, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. For now, there is no word regarding the selfie camera sensor.

Furthermore, the foldable smartphone is said to come with a 4365mAh battery, multiple color options including Astro Blue and Martian Green. It is added that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be accompanied by an S-Pen stylus.

What We Think

Given that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to see the light of the day on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note20 series and Galaxy Watch 3, it remains to be seen how durable the foldable smartphone will be. Its predecessor faced numerous issues and criticism soon after its release and was relaunched months later with a relatively better durability. This time, we expect Samsung to come up with a better build at the time of its announcement.

