Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Shed Light On Design

Samsung is speculated to unveil the next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5 along with the Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Recent reports add that the upcoming device will have improved display as compared to the original Galaxy Fold. The device is likely to feature a punch-hole design for both the inner and outer screens.

Now, a reliable tipster from China has revealed a couple of renders that showcase the punch-hole design of the inner display. One of the renders reveals that the device might have a vibrant display with an attractive color spectrum.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Renders

Reports regarding the upcoming foldable smartphone hint that the device could arrive with a 7.7-inch flexible display. In addition to the bigger display, it appears to have a punch-hole cutout as well for increased screen space. Notably, the original Galaxy Fold will flaunt a 7.3-inch inner display along with a notch at the corner to house the camera sensor.

The alleged 7.7-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is believed to flaunt a resolution of 1689 x 2213 pixels, an aspect ratio of 11.8:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the inner display, the exterior cover is likely to feature a punch-hole design. In comparison, the original Galaxy Fold comes with a 4.6-inch cover display with a resolution of 819 x 2267 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Similar to the other flagship models, this one comes with the most powerful octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is believed to feature 12GB of RAM along with 256GB/512GB storage space. The other aspect that the device is likely to feature a 4365mAh battery.

For the imaging aspects, the device arrives with a triple-camera setup 64MP primary sensor, 16MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. It is believed to arrive in Astro Blue and Martian Green color options as well. As its launch is nearing, we can expect further details to be divulged soon.

