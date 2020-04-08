Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Cheaper Than Original Galaxy Fold News oi-Vivek

Samsung Galaxy Fold was a path-setting smartphone with a big folding screen. However, due to the expensive hardware, it was also one of the most expensive smartphones that Samsung has ever made. This might change with the Galaxy Fold 2, or at least the reports suggest so.

According to the latest report, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come in two storage models, with base variant offering 256GB (SM-F916) internal storage and the high-end model will ship with 512GB (SM-F916x) storage. The entry-level Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to cost substantially lower than the high-end model.

Another prominent change between the two models of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be in the network support. The 512GB model is expected to be a 5G variant, whereas the 256GB version of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be a 4G model, which will further drive down the price.

Price Of Folding Phones Will Go Down

The Galaxy Fold retailed for $1,980 at the time of launch, whereas the latest folding phone -- the Galaxy Z Flip came with a retail price of $1,400, making it significantly cheaper and more affordable. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to cost anywhere between the price of the Galaxy Z Flip, which will help to attract more audiences towards it.

Galaxy Fold 2 Expected Features

As per the recent trend, just like the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Fold 2 will also have a big display and is expected to a 7.7-inch folding AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution. Unlike a big cutout for selfie cameras on the first generation, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have an Infinity-O punch-hole cutout, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, offering higher screen-to-body ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to launch in Q3 of 2020, along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Unlike the Note series or the S series, the next folding Samsung smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm processor in all the markets and is likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

