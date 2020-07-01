Samsung Accidentally Leaks The Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note20 Ultra And It Looks Stunning News oi-Vivek

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Note20 series of smartphones in late August 2020 along with the Galaxy Fold 2 or the Galaxy Fold 20. Months before the official unveil, the design of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra has been leaked on the Samsung German website.

By the looks of it, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra seems to have inspired from the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a similar camera module at the back. Just like every other Galaxy Note, the Note 20 Ultra also has an S-Pen and the phone will be available in a new Mystic Bronze color.

The officially leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra reveals that the smartphone will have a thin 3D curved design, similar to the Galaxy Note10+. Considering the huge camera module, the Note20 Ultra is also expected to support 100x hybrid zoom, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As per the render, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will have physical volume and power buttons on the right side of the smartphone, similar to the Galaxy Note 10. Not just that, the smartphone is also expected to support dual SIM card slots along with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion as well.

Three Galaxy Note20 Series Smartphones

Unlike last year, where the company launched the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10+, the brand is likely to announce three variants of the Galaxy Note20 series of smartphones. There will be a basic Galaxy Note20, then the Galaxy Note20+, and then the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is speculated to be the most expensive and powerful Galaxy Note ever.

Depending on the market, these three smartphones will be based on either the flagship processor from Qualcomm or Exynos, offering up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. In terms of software experience, the Galaxy Note 20 series will run on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

Source

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

