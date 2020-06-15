Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Color Variants Revealed; Copper, Mint Green Colors Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, despite having no confirmation from the company yet. The latest report comes from a tipster Jon Prosser who suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will feature four color options. However, there are no other details like its specifications or a probable price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Color Variants

Tipster Prosser notes that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will come in black, copper, white/grey, and Mint Green color options. That's not all. His tweet also indicated color variants of other Samsung gadgets launching alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, rumored to ship in black and white color variants.

At the same time, another tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal notes that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will feature a copper color variant as well. Adding to the list of gadgets expected from the South Korean company is the Samsung Galaxy BudsX, which is speculated to rollout in black, copper, and white color shades.

Can confirm!



Note 20 colors:



Black

White/Grey

Copper

Mint Green



Z Flip 5G colors:



Black

Copper https://t.co/iovFLOgeT1 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch

A few other reports have indicated that Samsung will hold an online event on August 5 and unveil a few gadgets. This list includes the Galaxy S20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy BudsX TWS earbuds.

There's still not much known about the Galaxy Note 20 series. So far, reports note that the upcoming Galaxy Note flagship will ship in three models: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, just like we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. All the above-mentioned three models are expected to feature different specifications, including the camera and battery.

Samsung is also expected to launch the enhanced Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone in the market alongside. It's been rumored to feature bigger displays, including both the exterior and the interior screens. The price is currently unknown, but it's expected to be between $1,800 and $1,895, which is around Rs. 1,44,000.

Best Mobiles in India