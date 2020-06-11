Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Key Features Leak Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is heavily speculated to be working on a new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2. The company is all set to host an Unpacked event on August 5 to unveil this new smartphone alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Note 20 series of flagship devices.

Given that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the sequel to the yesteryear model, we can expect it to arrive with notable improvements. While some rumors and leaks in the past have revealed what we can expect from this foldable smartphone, a recent ET News report from South Korea has published in infographic that reveals some key features of this device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Details Leak

The original Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch display but the infographics that has been leaked hints that the Galaxy Fold 2 might come with a larger 7.7-inch display. Instead of the conventional 60Hz display, the upcoming model is said to feature faster refresh rates of up to 120Hz for its inner screen. The inner screen will have a punch-hole design for the selfie camera and a resolution of 1689 x 2213 pixels and an aspect ratio of 11.8.9. It will also have an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTS) suggests the leak.

Talking about the outer screen, the original model has a 4.6-inch panel while the Galaxy Fold 2 is said to arrive with a larger 6.23-inch external display. This panel is believed to arrive with 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 24.9:9, a punch-hole cutout and a resolution of 819 x 2267 pixels. In the meantime, one of the reports hinted that the cover glass of the upcoming model is not durable to withstand the pressure of the S Pen and it might not have an in-built S-Pen due to the same.

Other Details Revealed

Besides the Galaxy Fold 2 features, the infographics hints that Samsung is in plans to manufacture 300,000 units of the upcoming foldable smartphone as it attempts to sell 3 million units of the device a year. Also, it details of upcoming competitors from rival brands such as Huawei Mate X2 that might feature stylus support and an inward folding design, the 5G edition of the Moto Razr, and foldable smartphones from Xiaomi, TCL and ZTE.

Best Mobiles in India