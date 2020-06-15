ENGLISH

    Samsung Teams Up With BTS For Galaxy S20+ Special Edition

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a special edition. This time, Samsung is teaming up with the K-Pop band BTS for the special edition of the Galaxy S20+. Additionally, the South Korean company is rolling out the BTS special edition of the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds.

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition
     

    K-Pop genre is popular worldwide with a large fan base for bands like BTS, EXO, and more. Samsung is hoping to win over some of the K-Pop fans with the new special edition launch of its flagship. The features of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ will largely remain the same but will pack a new design.

    BTS special edition

    The BTS special edition will feature the band's logo and the purple hearts design that BTS is popular for. Particularly, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition is an unlocked smartphone, designed with purple glass and metal. Plus, the device ships with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes.

    There is also the K-Pop fan community platform, Weverse pre-installed on the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition. Users buying the new phone will also get decorative stickers, photo cards, and other band goodies of BTS members.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

    Apart from the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Samsung is making another attractive offer with the latest truly wireless earbuds. Here too, the BTS-edition Galaxy Buds+ and the charging care feature a purple design with purple hearts. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will also ship with photo cards and stickers of the K-Pop band.

    Samsung Galaxy BTS Special Edition Pre-Order, Offers
     

    Both the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-order starting June 19 till July 8. Interested buyers and K-Pop fans can check out the special edition on the Samsung website and Amazon for pre-order. Shipping will begin on July 9, coinciding with BTS ARMY's anniversary.

    Samsung is also providing additional discount offers for the BTS special edition. Those who pre-order a Galaxy S20+ can get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ at 50 percent off. Pre-orders for a pair of Buds+ will get a BTS wireless charger. To make things more attractive, Samsung is also giving away free BTS posters for all pre-orders.

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
