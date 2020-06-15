Just In
- 2 min ago Tecno Spark Power 2 Confirmed To Launch On June 17 In India
-
- 31 min ago Acer Veriton N Windows PC Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 9,999
- 39 min ago HyperX Showdown -- A New Online Gaming Series And Events Announced
- 1 hr ago Aarogyapath Portal Launched; Shows Available Healthcare Supplies In Real-Time
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Ampere Magnus Pro Electric Scooter Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 73,990
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput: Netizens Heavily Criticise Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt For Mocking The Late Actor
- News Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: Mumbai police
- Sports Wasim Jaffer wants Vijay Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy to be scrapped this season
- Finance Tyre Stocks Are Up In Other Wise Weak Markets: Here's Why?
- Lifestyle From Ethnic To Western, Sushmita Sen Impress Us With Her Distinctive Style In Aarya Trailer
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Samsung Teams Up With BTS For Galaxy S20+ Special Edition
Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a special edition. This time, Samsung is teaming up with the K-Pop band BTS for the special edition of the Galaxy S20+. Additionally, the South Korean company is rolling out the BTS special edition of the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition
K-Pop genre is popular worldwide with a large fan base for bands like BTS, EXO, and more. Samsung is hoping to win over some of the K-Pop fans with the new special edition launch of its flagship. The features of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ will largely remain the same but will pack a new design.
The BTS special edition will feature the band's logo and the purple hearts design that BTS is popular for. Particularly, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition is an unlocked smartphone, designed with purple glass and metal. Plus, the device ships with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes.
There is also the K-Pop fan community platform, Weverse pre-installed on the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition. Users buying the new phone will also get decorative stickers, photo cards, and other band goodies of BTS members.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition
Apart from the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Samsung is making another attractive offer with the latest truly wireless earbuds. Here too, the BTS-edition Galaxy Buds+ and the charging care feature a purple design with purple hearts. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will also ship with photo cards and stickers of the K-Pop band.
Samsung Galaxy BTS Special Edition Pre-Order, Offers
Both the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-order starting June 19 till July 8. Interested buyers and K-Pop fans can check out the special edition on the Samsung website and Amazon for pre-order. Shipping will begin on July 9, coinciding with BTS ARMY's anniversary.
Samsung is also providing additional discount offers for the BTS special edition. Those who pre-order a Galaxy S20+ can get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ at 50 percent off. Pre-orders for a pair of Buds+ will get a BTS wireless charger. To make things more attractive, Samsung is also giving away free BTS posters for all pre-orders.
-
74,999
-
52,590
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
9,999
-
25,526
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045