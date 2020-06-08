Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Stylus Up For Pre-Orders: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will hit the Indian market today (8 June) and is up for pre-order on the Amazon India site starting at 2 PM today. The dedicated page reveals key features of the new tablet, but the price and its availability are still a mystery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launch, Pre-Order

The pre-order page on Amazon has gone live just a few days after Samsung teased the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was 'coming soon' to India. Presently, Amazon also has the option of the 'Notify Me' button for those interested. In a way, Samsung is running a countdown to the launch of the device, hitting the market today (8 June).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite display is a 10.4-inch TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. The tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM. There are two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB, which can further be expanded via a microSD card, up to 1TB. Samsung has also included a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.0 custom skin. The camera aspects include an 8MP primary camera at the rear and a 5MP selfie shooter, housed in the punch-hole cutout on the display. A 7,040 mAh battery powered the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Should You Buy?

There are a couple of features that make the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite one of the best to buy. For one, the new tab ships with the S Pen stylus. Samsung notes that the stylus features a thin and light design to get an accurate pointer control for editing and taking down notes.

Another determining factor is the price, which is yet to be revealed. It's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is priced Rs. 52,999. Also, the Galaxy Tab S5e is available for Rs. 35,999. Looking at these price tags, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite would likely ship in between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 for the starting model. For the features it offers, this price tag is certainly appealing, but let's wait for Samsung to announce it.

Best Mobiles in India