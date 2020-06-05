Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S-Pen Included Coming Soon To India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launch Price

The official tweet doesn't disclose the price of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Its predecessor -- the Samsung Galaxy S6 is available in India for Rs. 52,999 for the Wi-Fi-only version. Since this is the Lite version, we can expect it to much cheaper. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was priced at CNY 2,799 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage WiFi-only version which is about Rs. 30,000.

The higher variant with LTW and 128GB storage ships with a price tag of CNY 3,399 which is about Rs 36,000. Samsung will likely price the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a similar rate. It should also be noted that the new tablet was launched back in April has taken a while to reach India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Features

The tablet, as the name suggests, features a larger display panel than smartphones. The size of the Galaxy Tab S6 is 10.4-inch with a TFT LCD panel. There is a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Samsung has included a headphone jack for audio and also AKG-powered speakers with Dolby Atmos for the enhanced audio experience. The software aspects of the Galaxy S6 Tab Lite include Android 10 and Samsung's OneUI 2.0 custom skin on top.

The in-house Exynos 9611 chipset powers the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. Samsung has included a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 7,000 mAh, which was spotted on the flagship Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite S Pen

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with the S-Pen stylus included. Samsung noted that users get an accurate pointer control with the stylus that further enables easier editing and take handwritten notes. The S-Pen on the Tab S6 Lite further allows users to create sketches. The S-Pen can be charged wirelessly from the back of the Tab S6 Lite whenever holstered.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: What We Think

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the S-Pen included, which scores more points. The price of the new tab is certainly attractive for Indian buyers and could be quite a challenge for the more expensive Apple iPad series. Samsung has hinted that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be coming soon, but there's no exact date for the launch.