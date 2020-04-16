Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With 7040mAh Battery Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, the Android tablet market has been facing a major downturn that forced many players in the segment to reduce or quit making such products. However, Samsung is still continuing it's tablet business and it is facing success as well.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) was announced by the company. And, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite shedding light on what we can expect from it. Now, this new tablet has been announced without much fanfare.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specs

As mentioned above, this new Samsung tablet has already been leaked numerous times leaving none of its details for our imagination. It was also listed on Amazon revealing it's pricing. Now, the official listing on the Samsung Indonesia website confirms all the details.

Detailing on its specs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite bestows a 10.4-inch display with WUXGA+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. This tablet is powered by an octa-core processor, which could be either the Exynos 9810 or Exynos 9611. And, the other hardware aspects are 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

As expected, the new Samsung tablet comes with support for S-Pen stylus. It features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancements and AKG. The other aspects include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The other aspects of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite include an 8MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. A 7040mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and is routed to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. What's notable is that despite the huge battery, this Samsung tablet measures only 7mm thick and weighs in at 467 grams.

Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been announced in three color options such as Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Angora Blue. The previous listing of the tablet was pulled down as it revealed the pricing. Now, there is no official word regarding the pricing and availability of this tablet and we can expect the same to be announced officially in the coming days.

