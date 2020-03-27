ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online

    By
    |

    Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S6 powered by the flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 back in July 2019. Following the same, we have been coming across speculations that the company is working on a new tablet allegedly dubbed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The name of the device suggests that it could be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy Tab Ss6.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online

     

    Earlier this month, we came across a couple of reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. One report revealed the first look of the tablet suggesting that it will come with support for S Pen. Now, a report by Winfuture.de has shared the renders and key specifications of the upcoming Samsung tablet.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Renders

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to feature a premium design with an aluminum housing. It is said to be launched in two color options - back and blue-gray. There is a single camera at the top left corner of the rear panel. And, the display appears to be surrounded by thick bezels of almost the same dimensions on all four sides.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Key Specs

    When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to flaunt a 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 1200 pixels and press-sensitive S Pen stylus. Under its hood, it appears to get the power from an Exynos 9611 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with a microSD card for expandable storage space.

    The upcoming Samsung tablet is said to run Android 10 topped with One UI. And, there appears to be an 8MP rear camera sans LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The other goodies that we can expect from this tablet include Bluetooth, NFC, and a 7040mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. Some of these specifications have already been hinted by the leaked FCC listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

     

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Expected Price

    As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date and pricing of the Samsung tablet. However, rumors make us believe that the WiFi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be priced around 350 euros to 400 euros (approx. Rs. 33,000). Also, there is an LTE version of the tablet, claim reports.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news tablets
    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X