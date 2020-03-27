Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S6 powered by the flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 back in July 2019. Following the same, we have been coming across speculations that the company is working on a new tablet allegedly dubbed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The name of the device suggests that it could be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy Tab Ss6.

Earlier this month, we came across a couple of reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. One report revealed the first look of the tablet suggesting that it will come with support for S Pen. Now, a report by Winfuture.de has shared the renders and key specifications of the upcoming Samsung tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Renders

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to feature a premium design with an aluminum housing. It is said to be launched in two color options - back and blue-gray. There is a single camera at the top left corner of the rear panel. And, the display appears to be surrounded by thick bezels of almost the same dimensions on all four sides.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Key Specs

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to flaunt a 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 1200 pixels and press-sensitive S Pen stylus. Under its hood, it appears to get the power from an Exynos 9611 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with a microSD card for expandable storage space.

The upcoming Samsung tablet is said to run Android 10 topped with One UI. And, there appears to be an 8MP rear camera sans LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The other goodies that we can expect from this tablet include Bluetooth, NFC, and a 7040mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. Some of these specifications have already been hinted by the leaked FCC listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Expected Price

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date and pricing of the Samsung tablet. However, rumors make us believe that the WiFi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be priced around 350 euros to 400 euros (approx. Rs. 33,000). Also, there is an LTE version of the tablet, claim reports.

