Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Clears FCC Certification: Might Launch Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best premium Android tablets available in the market today. The company recently introduced its 5G version as well for the masses. Now, it seems that the South Korean giant has started developing the lite model as well. The rumored Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has cleared its certification online confirming its existence as well as an upcoming launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has cleared its certification from the FCC mobile authentication platform in the US. It has been certified with the SM-P615 model number. Sadly, this listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware and software which we can expect the device to ship with.

But, this is not the first time that this mid-range tablet by Samsung has been spotted out in the wild. The device recently bagged certification in Thailand via NCC and also has made an appearance at Bluetooth SIG's database.

The previous leaks and rumors have suggested a USB Type-C port, support for dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The rumor mill is yet to churn out details on its highlight features including the camera, display, battery, and processor. However, as the device will be launched as a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6, we can expect some potent hardware in the mix.

Besides, it isn't clear if it will come along with support for S-Pen like its older sibling does. But, it would be a welcome feature. Also, its expected launch date in India and other markets is yet to be revealed by Samsung, but the device has been certified by multiple platforms, so, it shouldn't be long before it makes an entry in the market.

