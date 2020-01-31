Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Debuts As World’s First 5G Tablet: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has announced its premium tablet called the Galaxy S6 5G. The device comes as the world's first tablet with 5G connectivity support. There is a standard Galaxy Tab S6 model available in the market as well. Packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the tablet has been announced in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is launched with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a 1600 x 2560 pixels QHD+ resolution. The tablet is equipped with AKG-tuned quad speakers and also has support for Dolby Atmos.

In the camera department, the rear panel is accommodated with a dual-lens module with a 13MP primary sensor. There is also a 5MP sensor that will aid in creating depth effects. To capture selfies and for video calling, the device uses an 8MP snapper upfront.

The tablet draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor with 1.80GHz clock speed. The processor is clubbed with Qualcomm X50 5G modem for 5G support.

The device is launched in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Software-side is taken care of by the latest Android 10 OS which is combined with One UI 2.0 skin. Completing the setup is a beefy 7,040 mAh battery unit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is launched at a price tag of 999,900 won that roughly translates to Rs. 60,010 in India. The tablet is currently available for sale in South Korea only. Samsung is yet to reveal the arrival of Galaxy Tab S6 5G in India and other markets. However, with it going official in its home country, it shouldn't take long for it to hit the shelves in the international markets.

