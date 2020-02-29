Just In
- 1 hr ago Honor 9X Lite Geekbench Listing Confirms 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS
-
- 5 hrs ago Week 10, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo APEX 2020, HTC Wildfire R70, Xperia 10 II, Vivo Z6 5G And More
- 15 hrs ago Everything You Should Know About Airtel Rs. 179, Rs. 279, And Rs. 349 Prepaid Plans
- 16 hrs ago AGR Dues: Airtel Makes Payment Of Rs. 8,004 Crore To DOT
Don't Miss
- News London: Protesters against citizenship law call for justice for Delhi victims
- Sports Galen Rupp wins US marathon trials to secure Tokyo ticket
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday To All Born In March: 12 Personality Traits, Behaviour And Characteristics
- Movies Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Allu Arjun Movie Is A 2020 Sankranti Winner
- Finance Govt’s Total Receipts In April-January At Rs 12.82 Lakh Crore
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz E Class Facelift Models To Launch In India This Year: Details And Expected Price
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
- Travel March 2020: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite First Look Reveals S Pen: Report
Samsung is prepping to launch a new tablet under the Galaxy Tab series. Dubbed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the first look of the new device has surfaced online. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar to the Galaxy Tab S6. The new addition here is the S Pen, a redesigned addition to the Lite version.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
There are many details about the new tablet that are unconfirmed yet. For one, it's not confirmed if the Galaxy S6 Lite will feature wireless charging for the S Pen. The new image, provided by Android Headlines tells us that the thicker S Pen will be able to fit into a silo inside the tablet, which makes wireless charging a must.
The report further notes that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will pack the Exynos 9611 chipset, which is the same processor found in many of the company's mid-range smartphones. It will pack a 4GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The storage options may depend on the selling market.
Samsung Lite Features
Since the new tablet is coming with the Lite tag, it will likely be a mid-range and budget-friendly device. As a comparison, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for $649. Reports speculate that the new Galaxy S6 Lite could be half the price of the predecessor. However, no pricing has been confirmed so far.
Some of the other features include Android 10 out-of-the-box and most likely to feature One UI 2.1 that was rolled out with the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month. There haven't been details about the size of the display, but it is expected to be the same as the Galaxy Tab S6.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launch
The report also says that the South Korean company might be launching the new tablet very shortly. The exact date of the launch will likely be announced a few weeks from now. With the first glimpse of the tablet already available, the official launch is expected to happen right around the corner.
Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Note series in August. However, the company wouldn't be waiting till August to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the report suggests.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,433
-
25,999
-
34,655
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,433
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,299
-
62,900
-
34,655
-
45,900
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999