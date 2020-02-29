Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite First Look Reveals S Pen: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

There are many details about the new tablet that are unconfirmed yet. For one, it's not confirmed if the Galaxy S6 Lite will feature wireless charging for the S Pen. The new image, provided by Android Headlines tells us that the thicker S Pen will be able to fit into a silo inside the tablet, which makes wireless charging a must.

The report further notes that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will pack the Exynos 9611 chipset, which is the same processor found in many of the company's mid-range smartphones. It will pack a 4GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The storage options may depend on the selling market.

Samsung Lite Features

Since the new tablet is coming with the Lite tag, it will likely be a mid-range and budget-friendly device. As a comparison, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for $649. Reports speculate that the new Galaxy S6 Lite could be half the price of the predecessor. However, no pricing has been confirmed so far.

Some of the other features include Android 10 out-of-the-box and most likely to feature One UI 2.1 that was rolled out with the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month. There haven't been details about the size of the display, but it is expected to be the same as the Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launch

The report also says that the South Korean company might be launching the new tablet very shortly. The exact date of the launch will likely be announced a few weeks from now. With the first glimpse of the tablet already available, the official launch is expected to happen right around the corner.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Note series in August. However, the company wouldn't be waiting till August to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the report suggests.