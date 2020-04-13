Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Complete Specs, Price Leaked Online News oi-Vivek

Samsung might soon launch yet another high-end Android OS powered tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in select markets. The smartphone is now listed on Argo, an online store in the UK for a retail price of 339 Euros.

The features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are on point with the previous leaks and speculations, and the tablet comes with the model number SM-P610.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Features And Specifications

As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 2k resolution 10.4-inch screen with a nearly bezel-less design. It is an LED-backlit display that supports HD streaming on apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

The tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. This processor powers some of the mid-range Samsung smartphones and is being coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot, for additional storage expansion. As per the software experience, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

This tablet has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera, both support 1080p video recording. In terms of connectivity, the device does support Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The retail package of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will include an S-Pen as a complementary accessory, which can be used to take notes and make sketches. Lastly, the tablet can offer a standby battery life of 840 hours and it also supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Costs Less Than Galaxy Tab S5 Lite

Another interesting fact about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it cost less than the launch price of its predecessor, considering the leaked starting price. As of now, there is no information on how much this tablet would cost in India.

