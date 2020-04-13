ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Complete Specs, Price Leaked Online

    By
    |

    Samsung might soon launch yet another high-end Android OS powered tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in select markets. The smartphone is now listed on Argo, an online store in the UK for a retail price of 339 Euros.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Complete Specs, Price Leaked Online

     

    The features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are on point with the previous leaks and speculations, and the tablet comes with the model number SM-P610.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Features And Specifications

    As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 2k resolution 10.4-inch screen with a nearly bezel-less design. It is an LED-backlit display that supports HD streaming on apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

    The tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. This processor powers some of the mid-range Samsung smartphones and is being coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot, for additional storage expansion. As per the software experience, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

    This tablet has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera, both support 1080p video recording. In terms of connectivity, the device does support Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi.

     

    The retail package of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will include an S-Pen as a complementary accessory, which can be used to take notes and make sketches. Lastly, the tablet can offer a standby battery life of 840 hours and it also supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

    Costs Less Than Galaxy Tab S5 Lite

    Another interesting fact about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it cost less than the launch price of its predecessor, considering the leaked starting price. As of now, there is no information on how much this tablet would cost in India.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X