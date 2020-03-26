Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) Launched: Price, Specifications And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung has just announced a new mid-range Android tablet with LTE connectivity and a claimed battery life of 10-hours. Dubbed as the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), the Android tablet sports a 8.4-inch full-HD+ display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit. The new mid-range tablet has been made available in the US market at $279.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 21,200 in the Indian currency. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) LTE variant is selling at Rs. 11,999 in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) has been launched in just one variant- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, in the US market. You can expand the internal memory to up to an additional 512GB with a microSD card at any time. The mid-range tablet sports a 8.4-inch full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) TFT display and comes equipped with dual speakers for spacious surround sound. It weighs 309 grams and will be made available in just one color option- Mocha.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is powered by an octa-core CPU featuring 1.8GHz + 1.6GHz cores. Samsung's official website does not mention the CPU name but it is most likely the in-house Exynos 7904 SoC. The tablet is backed by a 5,000mAH battery cell which claims to offer up to 99 hours music playback and up to 12 hours video playback on one full charge. The focus is clearly on battery life and multimedia consumption.

The mid-range tablet come equipped with an 8MP rear camera a 5MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is capable to record FHD (1920 x 1080)@30fps videos.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is packed with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi Direct and GPS. The mid-range tablet offers the conventional 3.5mm headphone jack, and has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Will It be Available In India?

Samsung hasn't dropped any word on the availability of the mid-range tablet in the Indian market. The brand's Indian website also does not show any listing of the new Galaxy A-series tablet yet. However, the company's Galaxy A-series tablet line-up is due for an upgrade in India. And the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) seems the like a well-rounded mid-range Android tablet that should make an entry to the Indian market. We will update this space with new information on the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020).

Best Mobiles in India