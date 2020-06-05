Just In
Amazon Special Offers And Discounts On Smartphones
Amazon is back with yet another sale, this time the company is offering massive discounts on various smartphones. Under the Amazon Special offers, you can now buy your favorite smartphone at a lower price.
Phones from brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei are on offer, and here is everything you need to know about all the offers and deals that Amazon is currently offering.
3% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s
The Samsung Galaxy M30s has a great AMOLED display and runs on Android 10 OS and the device is now available with three percent off on its MRP. The phone also has a big 5,000 mAh battery and it does support fast charging via the USB Type-C port.
10% Off On Vivo V19
The Vivo V19 is the latest Vivo smartphone in the market and this device has a total of six cameras, four at the back, and two at the front. This phone also has a bezel-less AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30
The Samsung Galaxy M30 with an Inifinity-U notch at the top of the display has a higher screen to body ratio and there is a total of 21 percent discount on this device. This phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery and does support fast charging.
12% Off On Samsung Galaxy M40
The Samsung Galaxy M40 is one of the first M series smartphones with a punch-hole display and the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the device is now available with 12 percent off on the MRP price.
17% Off On OPPO Reno2 Z
The Oppo Reno2 Z is now available with a 17 percent discount on Amazon and the device offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone has a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC.
17% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30s
The Samsung Galaxy A30s with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage offers features like a 24MP primary camera with support for FHD video recording capability. This model also has a discount of 17 percent on MRP.
9% Off On OPPO A5 2020
The 2020 version of the Oppo A5 has also on offer with 9 percent off on MRP and the device offers at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which is fast and accurate.
29% Off On HUAWEI Y9s
The Huawei Y9s with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is now available for a discounted price of Rs. 19,990. This phone is based on the custom Kirin processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.2GHz.
38% Off On OPPO F11
The Oppo F11 with a 38 percent discount is now available for Rs. 14,990 and this phone offers 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage along with a 48MP primary camera with support for pixel binning technology.
