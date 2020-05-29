Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Color Options Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to see the light of day in August this year. The Galaxy Note 20 series comprises two phones - the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+.

Before the official launch, we already had multiple leaks in front of us. Now, a new report has revealed the color variants of both phones. Recently we got the display design of the Note 20 and the expected camera details of the Note 20+ from leaks. According to leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM.

The camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ might include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, another 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a laser autofocus sensor.

According to the GalaxyClub report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive in green, copper, and grey color options. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20+ will be available in black and copper or gold color variant.

However, it is expected that the copper variant will be a little different from the one available for the Galaxy Note 9. It will come as a golden color. In addition to these colors, the Note 20 series can also come in more color variants.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 comes in white, Aura Blue and Aura Glow, and the Galaxy S20 series phones also launched in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Aura Blue, and Cosmic Black color variant.

All of these color options suggest the Samsung's flagship smartphones have moved to a more matte finish from a glossy finish.

The company could bring more color options for the Note 20 lineup. We hope to get more information before the official launch.

Best Mobiles in India