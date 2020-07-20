Samsung Galaxy Note20 360-Degree Renders Leak Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Note20 is all set to be announced on August 5 at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event 2020. While we are weeks ahead of the launch of this smartphone, the 360-degree view of the device has surfaced online. These renders show what we can expect in terms of its design.

The 360-degree renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 have been revealed by a video and it shows the device from all angles. What's interesting is that this video comes from the well-known Twitter-based tipster @evleaks.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Renders Leak

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 renders show the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear. It appears to flaunt a rectangular camera module arranged vertically in the top left corner with the flash positioned next to it. The bottom of the device has a Samsung logo and it appears to have a matte rear finish. The device appears to miss out on a physical fingerprint sensor hinting that it could have an in-display sensor.

Moving on to its front, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 seems to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display to house the selfie camera sensor. And, the renders show that it will have a flat-screen sans any curved edges. Besides these, the high-end device is likely to flaunt major advancements that we have seen on the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note20: What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was recently spotted on the FCC certification database carrying the model number SM-N981B. The certification listing hints that the device could arrive with support for 5G, which isn't surprising as it is a flagship smartphone. The other connectivity aspects of the device include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and other standard options.

Furthermore, the listing notes that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 will arrive with S-Pen that can be charged wirelessly within the device. Also, the device is listed to support wireless charging with support for 9W wireless charging technology. We can get to know further details regarding the Galaxy Note20 in the coming days as its launch nears.

