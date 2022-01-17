Just In
Google Pixel Notepad Could Be Company’s First Foldable Smartphone
Google is tipped to be working on a foldable smartphone for quite some time and we have come across various leaks related to this upcoming smartphone. The previous leaks and speculations that showed the upcoming offering from the tech giant referred to the device as Google Pixel Fold. Now, a report has revealed the possible name and its alleged pricing as well.
Google Pixel Notepad Rumors
As per a new report by 9to5Google, the first foldable smartphone from the stable of Google could be dubbed Google Pixel Notepad instead of its previous moniker - Google Pixel Fold. The citing a source familiar with the development has stated that the Google Pixel Notepad is the working name of the upcoming foldable smartphone. Also, it stated that the company considered Google Pixel Longbook but then proceeded with Notepad.
Though the name has been tipped now, there is a possibility that this could change before its commercial launch. Usually, Google has a number in the name of the smartphone. This time, it appears to have removed the same due to the foldable form factor, which is an experiment from Google and a different one from the devices in its portfolio. Having said that, we can expect the upcoming model to miss out on a number.
What's interesting is that the development of the Google Pixel Notepad name has come just days after it was revealed via the animations in the Android 12L build. Going by the same, it looks like the Google Pixel Notepad and Oppo Find N could be similar in terms of looks. Also, these might not resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series smartphones due to the wider screen on unfolding.
From the existing leaks and speculations, the Google Pixel Notepad could make use of the company's own Tensor (GS101) chipset, which is teamed up with a maximum of 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage space. On comparing it with the Pixel 6 smartphone, the device is claimed to house a downgraded camera arrangement.
Google Pixel Notepad Price Leak
Besides speculating its name, the Google Pixel Notepad is tipped to cost relatively lesser than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It is tipped to be priced at $1,799 (approx. Rs. 1,33,555). It is quite interesting to see this development given it is the first-of-its-kind smartphone.
