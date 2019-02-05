ENGLISH

Google Pixel smartphones received February security patch

Download February security patch on your Google Pixel device. Google has started rolling the new update, which addresses some minor bugs and more.

    Google has started rolling out the February security patch for its Pixel smartphones. The user can download the update either as factory images from Google's official website or via OTA update from the device settings.

    Google Pixel smartphones received February security patch

     

    Downloads are up for all Pixels, including the Pixel C. Here are the list of build numbers.

    Pixel 3 and 3 XL: PQ2A.190205.001
    Pixel 2 and 2 XL: PQ2A.190205.002
    Pixel and Pixel XL: PQ2A.190205.003
    Pixel C: OPM8.190205.001

    The update size of the Google Pixel 3XL will be about 135.7MB so make sure your device has minimum space to download and install the update. The installation process does take quite a while but that is manageable. The search giant is rolling the update for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL and the Pixel C.

    There are no major changes with the update, it is just a security patch and fixes mostly minor changes, so there is nothing to be excited about.

    Recently it was reported that the Pixel 3 and 3XL users are facing issues related to the quality of phone calls. The users are facing issues with poor sound quality during calls. A number of users are complaining this issue on online forums like Reddit and Pixel User Community forum.

    Let's see when Google is going to bring updates to fix all these major bugs, and add new features to the user interface of the Pixel series.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
