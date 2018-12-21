ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners facing issues with call quality and microphone failure

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL users are facing issues related to the quality of phone calls. All you need to know.

    Google launched its flagship smartphone the Pixel 3 this year in October. Just after the launch, there are many users who have reported issues with the smartphone. Now a new issue has been reported which is adding to the list. According to the report, the Pixel 3 and 3XL users are facing issues related to the quality of phone calls. The users are facing issues with poor sound quality during calls. A number of users are complaining this issue on online forums like Reddit and Pixel User Community forum.

    Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners facing issues with call quality

     

    Android Police has reported this issue first, according to there report the phone calls related problems are not isolated to a single telecom carrier or device SKU. Both Pixel 3 and 3XL users are highlighting this same problem from multiple countries on a number of operators.

    "I'm having major issues with my Pixel 3 XL, rendering the phone useless for its primary function (calling people). When calling people, the sound quality on my end is fine but the quality on the receivers end is terrible. Sufficiently bad that I can't actually talk to people at times. Symptoms include choppy audio, words being cut off, extreme echo and tinniness, periods of complete silence, words being 'stacked' and more," James Denier, a Google Pixel 3 XL owner, explained on Pixel User Community website.

    The issue is not only hampering the cellular calls but also affecting the Wi-Fi callings.

    Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners facing issues with call quality

     

    "Similar issue here (Pixel 3 XL, Android 9/Dec 5 patch, long time Project Fi user with Fi beta network tools enabled, connected to Wifi and Fi Network) but when I make or receive calls, I can hear the person on the other side but they cannot hear me," Google Pixel 3 XL owner posted on Google Pixel Forum.

    This is not a fresh issue what Pixel 3 owners are complaining about, this issue was airing since the launch of the smartphone. But the company has not provided any fixed solution about the issue. Some users say that this is not impacting every call, and some seem to have found a way to mitigate these problems by disabling the Advanced Calling or by Enhanced 4G LTE Mode features.

    Google has also replaced many devices related to this same issue but it seems that the replacement hardware also has the same problem. However, Google is yet to make any official statement on these new reports.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
