Google Pixel XL 2 render hints at a near bezel-less design

We have hearing about the second-generation Google Pixel smartphones every now and then. One thing we know is that these speculations will increase in number as we are nearing the launch of these devices slated to happen in the last quarter of the year along with Android O.

Last month, we saw the details of the Google Pixel XL 2 hit the web with the codename Taimen. The specifications of this alleged device surfaced online a few weeks back. Now, what appears to be the first render of this smartphone seems to have hit the web, thanks to Android Police. The render shows us how the Google Pixel XL 2 might actually look like and the possible design elements as well.

The render of the Google Pixel XL 2 shown above seems to show a gigantic 6-inch AMOLED display that is likely to be made by LG. The screen seems to be rounded at the corners. Despite the curved display look, the report adds that the screen is actually flat.

At the back, the glass window appears to have been reduced so that the fingerprint sensor is positioned outside the glass. There seems to be a Google logo at the bottom of the rear panel. It is said that the Pixel XL will feature a squeezable frame as seen on the HTC U11 so that users can squeeze the device in order to interact with it.

Going by the existing rumors, the Google Pixel XL 2 is said to feature a 5.99-inch QHD 1440p AMOLED display with the Always On feature and run on the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB default memory space. The render shows that the handset might feature just a single camera and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Yesterday, we came across the image of the Pixel XL 2 case.