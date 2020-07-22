Just In
Google To Make Android Go Mandatory For Budget Smartphones; Will It Benefit?
Android Go is the lightweight operating system, ideal for entry-level smartphones. Google is expected to make Android Go a mandatory requirement for upcoming smartphones with 2GB RAM or less. Previously, there was no must-have requirement for smartphone manufacturers developing devices with 2GB RAM or less.
Android Go Mandatory
The report comes from XDA Developers, which shares a leaked copy of the Android 11 Go Edition Device Configuration Guide. The guide, dated April 24, 2020, brings in new requirements that Google might put in place for new smartphones.
Going into the details, the document notes that all new Android 10 or Android 11 smartphones or other products launched with 2GB RAM or less should launch as Android Go devices. Plus, this starts in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is right around the corner.
Adding to the list of requirements, the guide notes that any device with 512MB RAM, with upgrades, won't be qualified for preloading Google Mobile Services (GMS). This comes in specifically ahead of Android 11 debut. At the same time, Google also points out that devices already launched with 2GB RAM with regular Google apps can't convert to Android Go configuration.
It should also be noted that the leaked document is quite outdated. It's also possible that Google might have scrapped the mandate as there haven't been any official announcements about Android Go requirements.
Google's New Move: Will It Benefit?
Firstly, Android Go or Android Go Edition is the lightweight version of the Android operating system for smartphones. It is specifically designed for low-end ultra-budget smartphones that ship with 2GB RAM or less. Users can download and install apps from Google Play, just like the regular Android version, the optimization takes up lesser space, promoting better performance.
The new requirement might benefit entry-level smartphones. Firstly, the mandate requires up to 2GB RAM for Android Go, which suggests faster and better performance than earlier. At the same time, it still depends whether manufacturers would actually prefer to use Android Go or simply up the RAM to 3GB or more.
