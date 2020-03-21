Google Camera Go App Launched; First To Feature On This Smartphone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has silently launched the new Camera Go app designed specifically for Android Go-powered smartphones. This includes the Nokia 1.3, which is probably the first smartphone to get the Google Camera Go update. The upgraded app promises to deliver better camera performance with a simple, clutter-free interface.

Google Camera Go For Android Go

Android Go is the toned-down version of the Android specially designed for entry-level smartphones. The Android Go version has special Google apps like YouTube Go, Gmail Go, Maps Go, and so on. These apps are optimized to run with lower bandwidth and consume less mobile data. The Google Camera Go app now joins the list.

The new Google Camera Go will be deeply integrated with the smartphone's camera module. Features like portrait mode will now be available on the Camera Go app. Most likely, the Nokia 1.3 Go version will be the first smartphone to get the new interface. Other Android Go smartphones will also get the feature shortly.

Camera Go Features

"Camera Go is deeply integrated into the phone's operating system, and is not just photo filtering on top," explains Arpit Midha, a lead product manager for Android. The portrait mode on the Camera Go app can even create a depth-of-field in the photos. "That's a first in this class of devices. It democratizes photography for the entry-level," he said.

Some of the other features include the app's capability to track the phone's storage and informing users how many photos and videos storage space is still available. It even suggests ways to clear the space, for instance, by pointing out similar photos.

In other news, Google also announced that the Android Go has reached over 100 million monthly active users. Midha further noted that the goal for "Android Go Edition is to bring the best mobile computing experience to our users based on their local interest, needs, and context."

