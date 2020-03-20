Nokia 1.3 With Android 10 Go Edition Launched News oi-Vivek

HMD Global has officially launched three new Android smartphones -- the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3, and the Nokia 8.3 via an online launch event. Out of three, the Nokia 1.3 is the most affordable and the entry-level smartphone and here is everything you need to know about the same.

Nokia 1.3 Features And Specifications

The Nokia 1.3 offers a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a native resolution of 1520 x 720p with a waterdrop notch and 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot.

As per the software-experience is concerned, the Nokia 1.3 runs on Android 10 OS Go Edition with stock UI. This is a lightweight version of Android 10 OS, that uses fewer resources and offers a smoother operation, due to the optimization that Google has made. The Nokia 1.3 is one of the first smartphones to launch with this edition of Android OS.

The Nokia 1.3 boasts an 8MP primary camera at the back with support for autofocus and an LED light to assist low-light photography. At the front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera, which can also be used to make HD video calls. On to the connectivity, the phone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots and it also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

A 3,000 mAh battery fuels the Nokia 1.3 with support for 5W fast charging via the microUSB port. Like most of the budget smartphones, the Nokia 1.3 also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Nokia 1.3 Pricing And Availability

The Nokia 1.3 will come in charcoal, cyan, and sand colors. In Europe, the smartphone will retail for Rs. 95 Euros (approx Rs. 7,575) and the device will be available for purchase from April in select markets. As of now, there is no official information on the pricing or availability of the Nokia 1.3 in India.

Best Mobiles in India