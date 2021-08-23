Google To Re-Shift Pixel 6 Series Production To China; Here's Why News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google is confirmed to launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones anytime soon powered by the in-house custom Tensor processor. The rumour mill as well as the official teasers have revealed some major clues on both upcoming devices including the features and design. The developments surrounding both smartphones have become consistent over the past few weeks. The latest one suggests the company's plan to re-shift the Pixel 6 series production to China. Here's why:

Google Pixel 6, Pixel Pro Will Be Made In China?

Google will continue with the Google Pixel 6 series manufacturing in China. Notably, the search giant had earlier relocated its manufacturing unit from China to northern Vietnam. However, within a year of the relocation of its manufacturing unit, Google had to shift back.

Is Global Chipset Shortage The Reason?

It's not the global chipset shortage that has led the brand to move the Pixel 6 series production from Vietnam to China. The restrictions at borders and with new control guidelines announced by the governing bodies in Asia is why Google had to stick to China for Pixel 6 series manufacturing.

A report via Nikkei has revealed this information. The report suggests that the border controls have been made stringent post the COVID-19 breakout across the globe. To keep the pandemic situation in check several measures have been taken by the government across the globe to keep the virus spread in check.

The strict border policies that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic have affected businesses all over. And Google like other brands also had to take the toll. We have seen several delayed launches and even smartphone sales this year due to the pandemic.

While the situation is under control, security measures are still a place and new rules restrictions are being implemented related to COVID-19 across the globe. Google had to comply with the situation and continue with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro production on the Chinese soil itself.

Will This Effect Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Production And Availability In Any Sense?

This move will hardly have any effect on Google with the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro production. That's considering China has a good amount of sources for smartphones and their accessories production.

We can expect the company to face the least of challenges with the Pixel 6 series manufacturing in China. The availability is uncertain as of now, but as the rumours suggested, we can expect a launch by fall this year.

