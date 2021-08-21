Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G Officially Dead; How Will This Affect Indian Buyers? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 6 series. Right ahead of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro's arrival, the brand has also unveiled the Pixel 5a as its affordable offering. But to make room for the upcoming premium devices, the company will be pulling the plugs off two of the previous-generation Pixel smartphones, i.e, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. When are these two devices going off shelves? Let's find out:

Are Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Officially Discontinued?

There have been several rumours doing rounds online in the last few months suggesting Google had stopped the production of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Both devices went out of stock at the company's official online stores fuelling these rumors. While Google had not confirmed this information back them, all the developments did hint both devices going off shelves.

Google itself has confirmed this piece of information now. One of the company's executives has confirmed both Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 will be discontinued from the market. No specific date has been revealed by the company spokesperson as to when both these devices will be taken off the shelves.

However, the smartphones will be available for sale until the stocks last. The company executive further predicts the existing retail units will be sold in the next few weeks. Post that, no more Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 will be available for sale across the globe.

How Will This Move Affect Indian Users?

Google discontinuing the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a will hardly affect the Indian audience in any sense. This is because the company has skipped the Indian market while launching these two units. However, we do have the affordable Pixel 4a as one of the recent offerings by Google in the country.

The company has also revealed that it doesn't have any plans to discontinue the Pixel 4a from the market. That comes as a relief for Google fans in India as they can get their hands on a new Pixel device unless the brand introduces the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

