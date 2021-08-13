Google Rolling Out In-App Call Recording Feature For Pixel Users; But It's Not For All Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has been working on a number of features of Android OS and has released a bunch of them for a better user experience. The company recently released a feature that makes data transfer easy from iOS to Android devices. Another latest feature introduced by Google is the call recording app enables recording call audio. The Google Pixel smartphones have started receiving this option globally. However, not all might get access to this useful Google feature. Here's why?

Google App Call Recording Feature Released For Pixel Users

Google had announced the call recording option for its phone app earlier, but the release was limited. The company has now started rolling out this option globally to Pixel users. Until now, this option was made available to non-Google devices. But a Twitter user has confirmed this option's availability on Pixel 4a devices.

Google In-App Call Recorder Features

The call recording feature would be available on all the Pixel smartphones running on the latest Google OS. The option would be integrated into the phone app itself next to the "add call" option. You just need a tap to start and stop the call recording. There are several settings related to the call recording that you can change as per requirements.

This call recording option also has auto-delete and save options tagged along. You can set the timeline for the saved audio files to auto-delete from 7, 14, and 30 days. You can turn off the auto-delete option if in case you want to delete selected files manually and save the required files for later.

Why Everyone Won't Get Access To Google's In-App Call Recording Feature?

While the integrated call recording option for the Google Phone app is rolling out globally, not all will have an access to this feature. That would be the case for Pixel users as well. The primary reason is the legal limitations. There are some regions where call recording without the contact's prior consent is illegal.

The Pixel and the non-Pixel users won't be able to see the call recording option integrated into the Google Phone app. And that might not change in the future unless the legal restrictions are lifted off. The same has been confirmed by a report via 9To5 Google.

However, if in case you are unaware of the legalities, then you can check the option manually. The steps are fairly simple. Just open the Google Phone app's settings and look for the 'Call Recording' option. As mentioned earlier, if this option is available for your device, you will see the call recording icon right next to the 'add call' option.

